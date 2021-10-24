KOK (KOK) Achieves Market Capitalization of $301.62 Million

KOK (CURRENCY:KOK) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 24th. Over the last seven days, KOK has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. KOK has a market capitalization of $301.62 million and $5.04 million worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KOK coin can now be purchased for $2.81 or 0.00004665 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.57 or 0.00049082 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002580 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.22 or 0.00204544 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60.89 or 0.00101072 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00004586 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

KOK Coin Profile

KOK is a coin. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 107,333,422 coins. KOK’s official Twitter account is @KOKPLAYofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK PLAY is a decentralized digital content platform that was created through the combination of AI, big data, and the blockchain technology, which is currently in the spotlight. To solve the problem of the monopolization of the existing global platforms, it was developed to realize three values: 'Fair, Share, and Enabler.' KOK PLAY is a platform that allows all creators to fairly exploit the assets of the platform(Fair), share values, vision, and fair returns accordingly(Share), and ensures the creator’s freedom to create (Enabler). “

Buying and Selling KOK

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KOK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KOK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

