Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.82 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) will post earnings of ($1.82) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Sage Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.58) and the lowest is ($1.98). Sage Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($2.03) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($7.17) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.55) to ($6.40). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($6.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.50) to ($1.67). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sage Therapeutics.

Get Sage Therapeutics alerts:

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 million. Sage Therapeutics had a net margin of 59.79% and a negative return on equity of 26.50%. The business’s revenue was up 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.63) earnings per share.

SAGE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 18th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.47.

Shares of SAGE stock traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $41.42. The stock had a trading volume of 320,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,978. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.92. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.86. Sage Therapeutics has a one year low of $39.77 and a one year high of $98.39.

In other news, CEO Barry E. Greene bought 23,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.15 per share, for a total transaction of $1,020,066.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,440 shares in the company, valued at $1,399,786. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAGE. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Sage Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Sage Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

About Sage Therapeutics

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

Featured Story: What is basic economics?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sage Therapeutics (SAGE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.