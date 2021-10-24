Brokerages Expect Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.29 Billion

Brokerages expect Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) to post $1.29 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Church & Dwight’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.32 billion and the lowest is $1.28 billion. Church & Dwight reported sales of $1.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Church & Dwight will report full-year sales of $5.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.15 billion to $5.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $5.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.29 billion to $5.39 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Church & Dwight.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 22.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CHD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Church & Dwight from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.25.

In related news, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 38,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.68, for a total transaction of $3,357,809.84. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $680,091.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 14,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total transaction of $1,269,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,073 shares of company stock worth $8,108,739 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHD. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its position in Church & Dwight by 6.0% during the first quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 48,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,260,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,217,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 8.9% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 964,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,273,000 after purchasing an additional 78,659 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 60.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,564,000 after acquiring an additional 11,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 7.2% during the second quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. now owns 570,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,656,000 after acquiring an additional 38,492 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHD traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.68. 911,707 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,347,099. Church & Dwight has a one year low of $77.62 and a one year high of $93.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.66 and a 200 day moving average of $85.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.2525 per share. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 35.69%.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

