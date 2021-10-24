BOMB Market Capitalization Hits $1.92 Million (BOMB)

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded up 35.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 24th. BOMB has a market capitalization of $1.92 million and approximately $364,825.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BOMB has traded down 15.2% against the U.S. dollar. One BOMB coin can now be purchased for about $2.12 or 0.00003516 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60,502.56 or 1.00120068 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.35 or 0.00056845 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004540 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.65 or 0.00050720 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00005624 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001024 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $364.53 or 0.00603233 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001679 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00004269 BTC.

BOMB Profile

BOMB (CRYPTO:BOMB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 903,425 coins and its circulating supply is 902,637 coins. The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken . BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken . The official website for BOMB is bombtoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

BOMB Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOMB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

