$2.67 Earnings Per Share Expected for SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) will report earnings of $2.67 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for SYNNEX’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.64 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.70. SYNNEX posted earnings of $5.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 48.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 10th.

On average, analysts expect that SYNNEX will report full year earnings of $8.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.77 to $9.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $10.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.50 to $10.81. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow SYNNEX.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.07. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SNX shares. Loop Capital upped their price target on SYNNEX from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.88.

Shares of SYNNEX stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $105.00. The company had a trading volume of 189,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,935. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.02. SYNNEX has a 1-year low of $52.65 and a 1-year high of $130.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.85%.

In other news, CEO Dennis Polk sold 1,298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.26, for a total transaction of $153,501.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,274,343.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.09, for a total transaction of $539,034.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,350 shares of company stock worth $1,513,834 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. One Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 2.7% in the second quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in SYNNEX by 1.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in SYNNEX by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SYNNEX by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SYNNEX by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 76.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYNNEX Company Profile

SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

