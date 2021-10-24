Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $117.40.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Dillard’s from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of DDS stock traded up $4.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $226.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 224,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,872. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $198.33 and a 200 day moving average of $163.83. Dillard’s has a 12-month low of $43.25 and a 12-month high of $229.13. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.82.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $8.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $8.27. Dillard’s had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 29.04%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dillard’s will post 23.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Dillard’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently -29.30%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Dillard’s by 0.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 35,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 24.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 671,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,843,000 after buying an additional 131,583 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dillard’s in the first quarter worth $276,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Dillard’s by 408.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,862,000 after purchasing an additional 52,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dillard’s by 8.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,891,000 after buying an additional 9,426 shares in the last quarter. 57.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dillard’s

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

