Analysts Set Linde plc (ETR:LIN) PT at €274.07

Shares of Linde plc (ETR:LIN) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €274.07 ($322.44).

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LIN shares. Baader Bank set a €285.00 ($335.29) price objective on shares of Linde in a report on Thursday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €291.00 ($342.35) price objective on Linde in a report on Friday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €282.00 ($331.76) price objective on Linde in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Nord/LB set a €250.00 ($294.12) target price on Linde in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a €325.00 ($382.35) price target on Linde in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Get Linde alerts:

LIN stock traded up €4.40 ($5.18) during trading on Tuesday, reaching €269.60 ($317.18). 552,572 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,282. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €262.46 and its 200 day moving average is €250.85. The firm has a market cap of $139.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 50.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.80. Linde has a twelve month low of €183.15 ($215.47) and a twelve month high of €271.55 ($319.47).

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

Further Reading: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.