Vidya Market Capitalization Tops $7.64 Million (VIDYA)

Vidya (CURRENCY:VIDYA) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 24th. One Vidya coin can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000324 BTC on popular exchanges. Vidya has a total market capitalization of $7.64 million and approximately $47,657.00 worth of Vidya was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Vidya has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.83 or 0.00049356 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.68 or 0.00204659 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.04 or 0.00101010 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00004603 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Vidya

VIDYA is a coin. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2020. Vidya’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,990,028 coins. Vidya’s official Twitter account is @team3d_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Vidya is team3d.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The project is designed to provide an emotion-driven, high-stakes entertainment experience through a new environment for crypto and traditional gamers – that brings real-world consequences to in-game decisions. The project also claims to gamify DeFi – it puts out traditional games that use a valuable, market-backed ERC-20 token called Vidya (VIDYA) as a medium of exchange along with escrow smart contracts to handle wagers in match-based games. The ecosystem is claimed to also be capable of supporting the oft-seen economic experiments and financial mechanics of almost any other DeFi project, whether as mechanics within our games themselves or as financial platforms outside of them. “

Buying and Selling Vidya

