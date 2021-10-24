Oxen (OXEN) Hits Market Capitalization of $38.40 Million

Oxen (CURRENCY:OXEN) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 24th. Oxen has a total market cap of $38.40 million and $91,308.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Oxen has traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Oxen coin can currently be bought for about $0.69 or 0.00001140 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60,430.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,030.87 or 0.06670316 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $189.21 or 0.00313105 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $615.93 or 0.01019242 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54.37 or 0.00089969 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $280.58 or 0.00464299 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $172.98 or 0.00286241 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00005391 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $150.44 or 0.00248942 BTC.

About Oxen

Oxen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 55,752,882 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

