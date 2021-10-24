Phantasma (SOUL) Achieves Market Cap of $63.67 Million

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 24th. Phantasma has a market cap of $63.67 million and approximately $985,666.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phantasma coin can currently be purchased for about $0.62 or 0.00001024 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Phantasma has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Phantasma alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,502.56 or 1.00120068 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.35 or 0.00056845 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004540 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.65 or 0.00050720 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00005624 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $364.53 or 0.00603233 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001679 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00004269 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma Coin Profile

Phantasma (CRYPTO:SOUL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 12th, 2018. Phantasma’s total supply is 102,908,489 coins. The Reddit community for Phantasma is https://reddit.com/r/phantasma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phantasma’s official website is phantasma.io . The official message board for Phantasma is steemit.com/@phantasma-io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Buying and Selling Phantasma

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantasma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phantasma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SOULUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Phantasma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phantasma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.