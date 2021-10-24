$0.30 EPS Expected for Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) This Quarter

Analysts expect Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) to report $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.25. Apple Hospitality REIT posted earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 650%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT will report full-year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.96. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.62. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Apple Hospitality REIT.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative net margin of 17.18% and a negative return on equity of 3.88%.

Several research analysts recently commented on APLE shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

APLE traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.70. 1,055,772 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,962,195. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 1-year low of $9.56 and a 1-year high of $16.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.62 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Chairman Glade M. Knight bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.44 per share, for a total transaction of $72,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 414,989 shares in the company, valued at $5,992,441.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 5,636 shares of company stock worth $81,478. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLE. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 719.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 10,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.97% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

