$0.87 EPS Expected for Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) will announce $0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Franco-Nevada’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.84 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.90. Franco-Nevada reported earnings per share of $0.80 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Franco-Nevada will report full year earnings of $3.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.42 to $3.54. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.44 to $3.84. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Franco-Nevada.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 54.62% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $347.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.19 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $172.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$205.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$189.00 to C$195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.31.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.3% during the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 6,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Franco-Nevada by 3.8% in the first quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 109.9% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 68.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FNV traded up $0.49 on Tuesday, reaching $143.45. The stock had a trading volume of 480,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,143. The company has a market cap of $27.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.41, a P/E/G ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $140.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.82. Franco-Nevada has a 12-month low of $105.62 and a 12-month high of $163.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.28%.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Franco-Nevada (FNV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.