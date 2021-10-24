REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.14.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Get REGENXBIO alerts:

Shares of REGENXBIO stock traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $36.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 243,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,418. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.77. REGENXBIO has a one year low of $27.02 and a one year high of $50.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 1.21.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by ($0.28). REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 31.31% and a negative net margin of 90.05%. The business had revenue of $22.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.91) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that REGENXBIO will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other REGENXBIO news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.19, for a total transaction of $63,285.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Allan M. Fox sold 48,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $2,172,414.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in REGENXBIO by 6.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,721,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $144,594,000 after purchasing an additional 220,966 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC lifted its holdings in REGENXBIO by 10.2% during the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,340,313 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,828,000 after purchasing an additional 216,821 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP lifted its holdings in REGENXBIO by 321.9% during the second quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,757,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341,166 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in REGENXBIO by 15.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 951,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,980,000 after purchasing an additional 124,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in REGENXBIO by 580.4% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 906,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,914,000 after purchasing an additional 773,100 shares in the last quarter. 77.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About REGENXBIO

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors; and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

Read More: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for REGENXBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REGENXBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.