Insureum (ISR) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.35 Million

Insureum (CURRENCY:ISR) traded down 52.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 24th. Insureum has a market capitalization of $1.35 million and approximately $98,296.00 worth of Insureum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Insureum coin can currently be bought for $0.0063 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Insureum has traded 68.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.73 or 0.00049286 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001658 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002584 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.20 or 0.00204214 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60.92 or 0.00100980 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00004598 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Insureum Coin Profile

Insureum (ISR) is a coin. It launched on June 25th, 2018. Insureum’s total supply is 290,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 214,048,583 coins. Insureum’s official Twitter account is @insureum_zikto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Insureum is insureum.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Located in South Korea, Insureum is a Blockchain-based platform for the insurance market intervenients. It aims to create an ecosystem where there will be acting three main entities: the Insurance companies, 3rd parties, and the users/policyholders. Insureum's main role is to assist insurance companies in matching insurance policies with individual lifestyles. The ISR token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Insureum. Users are expected to be able to utilize the token as a medium of exchange value within the platform's community (providers, developers, and insurance users). “

Buying and Selling Insureum

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insureum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insureum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Insureum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

