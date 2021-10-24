Raydium (RAY) Market Cap Hits $743.59 Million

Raydium (CURRENCY:RAY) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 24th. During the last week, Raydium has traded up 4.1% against the dollar. One Raydium coin can now be bought for approximately $10.02 or 0.00016610 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Raydium has a market capitalization of $743.59 million and $62.78 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001658 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.08 or 0.00069747 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.38 or 0.00071911 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62.78 or 0.00104065 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,292.84 or 0.99937427 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,999.82 or 0.06629832 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00021641 BTC.

About Raydium

Raydium’s total supply is 555,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,205,760 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

Buying and Selling Raydium

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raydium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raydium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

