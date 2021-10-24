GeoCoin Price Reaches $0.35 on Top Exchanges (GEO)

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 24th. During the last week, GeoCoin has traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar. GeoCoin has a market cap of $1.10 million and $660.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GeoCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00000574 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.75 or 0.00042681 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60,374.40 or 1.00072616 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $188.89 or 0.00313091 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.28 or 0.00056816 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00005402 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00004517 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001143 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About GeoCoin

GEO is a coin. Its launch date was August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 coins. The official website for GeoCoin is geocoin.cash . GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GeoCoins are simple, geocaching-themed, virtual “coins.” They are designed to be easy to create, easy to collect and easy to share with your friends! At their most simple, GeoCoins will allow you to send and receive virtual GeoCoins encoded with short personal messages.On the technical side of things, cryptographic proof-of-work provides a real-time peer to peer network of transaction verification, a “public ledger” of synchronized numbers, and unique possibilities for math-based puzzles. Website announcement: “Our POW blockchain is now considered developer abandoned. Please remove it from all mining pools. We have reached out to the Yobit exchange to request they delist the original blockchain, but no response was ever provided. Please remove the YoBit market listing from all price discovery calculations.GeoCoin is now an ERC20 Token on the Ubiq Network. We migrated a snapshot of all balances in January 2018, captured at block # 1568125. The ERC20 token is currently trading at Bittrex and Cryptopia exchanges.” “

Buying and Selling GeoCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeoCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GeoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

