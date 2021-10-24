Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.71 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) will post $3.71 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Synchrony Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.56 billion and the highest is $3.81 billion. Synchrony Financial reported sales of $3.66 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will report full year sales of $14.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.82 billion to $14.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $15.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.31 billion to $15.64 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Synchrony Financial.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.49. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 27.59%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. assumed coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.53.

Synchrony Financial stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $49.19. 9,095,888 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,761,596. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $24.47 and a one year high of $52.49. The stock has a market cap of $28.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.85%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $234,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 1,371.1% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 502,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,431,000 after purchasing an additional 468,302 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 104,486.5% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 93,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 92,993 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 27,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,694 shares in the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

