Brokerages Set RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Target Price at $13.33

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.33.

A number of brokerages have commented on RPT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of RPT Realty from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of RPT Realty in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in RPT Realty during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of RPT Realty in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of RPT Realty in the second quarter worth about $76,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of RPT Realty in the first quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of RPT Realty in the first quarter worth about $124,000. 91.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RPT stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.55. 184,171 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 408,281. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.80. RPT Realty has a 1-year low of $4.79 and a 1-year high of $14.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 29.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.65.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $52.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.91 million. RPT Realty had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 23.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RPT Realty will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. This is a positive change from RPT Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.54%.

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

