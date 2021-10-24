-$0.26 EPS Expected for Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) will announce ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ocular Therapeutix’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.23). Ocular Therapeutix posted earnings of ($0.17) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 52.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix will report full-year earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.03) to ($0.55). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.28). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ocular Therapeutix.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 51.58% and a negative net margin of 318.77%. The company had revenue of $11.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.70 million.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on OCUL shares. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Friday, October 8th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Ocular Therapeutix from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Raymond James upped their target price on Ocular Therapeutix from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ocular Therapeutix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

In related news, CEO Antony C. Mattessich bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.89 per share, for a total transaction of $49,450.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 102,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,681. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 91.2% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 203.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 13.9% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ocular Therapeutix during the first quarter worth approximately $172,000. Institutional investors own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OCUL traded down $3.92 on Tuesday, hitting $6.91. 8,431,832 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 990,300. The company has a market capitalization of $529.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 10.05, a quick ratio of 10.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.95. Ocular Therapeutix has a 52-week low of $6.72 and a 52-week high of $24.30.

About Ocular Therapeutix

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

