Canaccord Genuity Initiates Coverage on VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC)

Stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.54% from the stock’s current price.

VSEC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VSE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Sidoti began coverage on VSE in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on VSE from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on VSE in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.25.

Shares of VSEC traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,608. The firm has a market cap of $632.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.14 and a beta of 1.56. VSE has a 1-year low of $27.50 and a 1-year high of $53.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.44.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.06. VSE had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 1.05%. The company had revenue of $175.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.46 million. As a group, analysts forecast that VSE will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSEC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in VSE by 9.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 695,355 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,466,000 after buying an additional 59,992 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of VSE by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of VSE by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,841 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of VSE by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,928 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 7,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in VSE by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 27,796 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

VSE Company Profile

VSE Corp. is a logistics and services company, which engages in the provision of engineering and technical support services. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal & Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair and overhaul services supporting global aftermarket commercial and business, and general aviation customers.

