Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by Sandbox Financial Partners LLC

Sandbox Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,209 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 19.5% of Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $26,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,238,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Apple by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 256,038 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $31,275,000 after acquiring an additional 39,803 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,041,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 118,007 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,415,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 83.7% in the 1st quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 46,214 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,645,000 after acquiring an additional 21,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total value of $2,480,130.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 324,164 shares in the company, valued at $47,292,285.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total value of $354,577,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,857,659 shares of company stock worth $421,983,812 in the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AAPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price target on Apple in a report on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price target on Apple in a report on Monday, October 18th. Wolfe Research raised Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Apple from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays set a $142.00 price target on Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.85.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $148.69. The company had a trading volume of 58,840,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,641,297. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $147.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.95. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.32 and a 1-year high of $157.26.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 26.83%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

