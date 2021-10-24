Analysts Anticipate Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Will Post Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) will announce ($0.23) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Alphatec’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.27). Alphatec posted earnings per share of ($0.18) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alphatec will report full year earnings of ($1.16) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.20) to ($1.11). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.92) to ($0.06). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Alphatec.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical technology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.20). Alphatec had a negative net margin of 54.09% and a negative return on equity of 86.64%. The business had revenue of $62.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.20 million.

ATEC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Alphatec in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.50 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Alphatec from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Alphatec in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Alphatec from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.21.

Alphatec stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.16. 683,761 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 733,905. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.46. Alphatec has a twelve month low of $8.27 and a twelve month high of $19.36. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

In other news, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.26 per share, with a total value of $26,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 38,200 shares in the company, valued at $506,532. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Scott Lish sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total value of $142,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 5,631 shares of company stock valued at $75,312 in the last three months. 34.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Alphatec by 17.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,397 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphatec in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Alphatec during the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphatec during the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 41.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,991 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,532 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.75% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

