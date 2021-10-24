Phore (PHR) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $109.00

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 24th. Over the last seven days, Phore has traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Phore has a total market capitalization of $2.07 million and $109.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phore coin can currently be bought for $0.0818 or 0.00000137 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00013315 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003071 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001551 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00005038 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $339.91 or 0.00568426 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Phore Profile

Phore is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 25,260,992 coins. Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phore’s official website is phore.io . The official message board for Phore is medium.com/@phoreblockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Phore Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

