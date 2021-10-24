Selfkey (KEY) Price Hits $0.0120 on Top Exchanges

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 24th. During the last week, Selfkey has traded 16.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Selfkey coin can currently be bought for $0.0120 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges. Selfkey has a total market cap of $58.92 million and approximately $29.14 million worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.69 or 0.00049290 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $122.58 or 0.00203514 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60.84 or 0.00101002 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00004663 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Selfkey Profile

Selfkey (CRYPTO:KEY) is a coin. It was first traded on January 11th, 2018. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 coins and its circulating supply is 4,929,969,446 coins. The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Selfkey is medium.com/selfkey . Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Selfkey is selfkey.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner. “

Selfkey Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Selfkey should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Selfkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

