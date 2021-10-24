Aleph.im (ALEPH) Achieves Market Capitalization of $62.11 Million

Aleph.im (CURRENCY:ALEPH) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 24th. Aleph.im has a total market capitalization of $62.11 million and $1.22 million worth of Aleph.im was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Aleph.im has traded 6.2% lower against the dollar. One Aleph.im coin can currently be bought for $0.50 or 0.00000829 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.69 or 0.00049290 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $122.58 or 0.00203514 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.84 or 0.00101002 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00004663 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Aleph.im

ALEPH is a coin. Aleph.im’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 124,381,967 coins. Aleph.im’s official Twitter account is @aleph_im . Aleph.im’s official message board is medium.com/aleph-im . Aleph.im’s official website is aleph.im

According to CryptoCompare, “Aleph.im was built for Decentralized Finance, dedicated to providing secure storage and computing to dApps on all blockchains. Aleph.im messages signed using any of the underlying chain addresses are accepted instantly on the network. Those messages can come from a wide source range, including IoT devices, decentralized applications and trusted data providers (a dApp can handle multiple providers for a decentralized data sourcing). “

