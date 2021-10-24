Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.80.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Humanigen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Humanigen from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Humanigen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Humanigen from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Humanigen to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

Get Humanigen alerts:

Shares of Humanigen stock traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $6.42. 1,649,465 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,023,773. Humanigen has a 1-year low of $5.68 and a 1-year high of $29.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.39 million, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of -1.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $1.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.96 million. Research analysts expect that Humanigen will post -3.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Dale Chappell sold 109,647 shares of Humanigen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total value of $1,871,674.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HGEN. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Humanigen during the first quarter worth approximately $1,694,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Humanigen during the first quarter worth approximately $165,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Humanigen during the first quarter worth approximately $287,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Humanigen by 3.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 367,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,015,000 after purchasing an additional 13,497 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Humanigen by 5.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 78,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 4,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.57% of the company’s stock.

Humanigen Company Profile

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Humanigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humanigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.