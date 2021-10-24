TokenPay Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $104,923.00 (TPAY)

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 24th. One TokenPay coin can now be bought for about $0.0732 or 0.00000122 BTC on popular exchanges. TokenPay has a market capitalization of $1.62 million and approximately $104,923.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TokenPay has traded down 11.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60,239.05 or 1.00010532 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.37 or 0.00057061 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00004512 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.59 or 0.00050792 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00005598 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001023 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $361.83 or 0.00600721 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001681 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00004266 BTC.

About TokenPay

TokenPay is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 22,076,271 coins. The official website for TokenPay is www.tokenpay.com . TokenPay’s official message board is medium.com/tokenpay . TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TPAY is a fintech product that combines blockchain, suite of wallets and a payment platform that is fully integrated into Gamecloud. The checkout system features payment integrations from 15 different gaming friendly e-wallets and credit card providers along with 16 different cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and more. TokenPay is a blockchain project that incorporates Bitcoin cryptographic technology with advanced security and privacy features. Additionally, TokenPay is building out a platform that combines banking and a closed-end private exchange. This enables wider adoption of the coin via consumer and merchant services. Developing a TokenPay coin and the infrastructure to support its everyday seamless use is a crucial step. “

TokenPay Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TokenPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TokenPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

