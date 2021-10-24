Analysts Anticipate CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Will Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) will announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for CareDx’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the lowest is $0.01. CareDx reported earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 70%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $74.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.02 million. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 2.39% and a negative net margin of 3.53%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CDNA. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on CareDx from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. BTIG Research began coverage on CareDx in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on CareDx from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.17.

In related news, Director Michael Goldberg sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $31,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Reginald Seeto sold 658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $52,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,158 shares of company stock worth $2,298,690 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDNA. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in CareDx by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in CareDx in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in CareDx in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in CareDx by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in CareDx in the 1st quarter worth $140,000.

CDNA stock traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 519,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,437. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of -400.44 and a beta of 0.61. CareDx has a 12 month low of $45.96 and a 12 month high of $99.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.58 and its 200-day moving average is $77.00.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

