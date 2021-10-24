Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) Receives $26.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.80.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Humanigen in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Humanigen from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Humanigen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Humanigen to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Humanigen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th.

In related news, insider Dale Chappell sold 109,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total transaction of $1,871,674.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Humanigen in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Humanigen in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Humanigen in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Humanigen by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Humanigen in the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. 43.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HGEN traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $6.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,649,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,023,773. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.39 million, a P/E ratio of -1.69 and a beta of -1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42. Humanigen has a 52-week low of $5.68 and a 52-week high of $29.20.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $1.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.96 million. Equities analysts forecast that Humanigen will post -3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

