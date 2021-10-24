Brokerages Anticipate CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Will Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Analysts expect that CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) will report earnings of $0.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for CareDx’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the highest is $0.05. CareDx reported earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 70%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.05. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 2.39% and a negative net margin of 3.53%. The firm had revenue of $74.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.02 million.

CDNA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on CareDx from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James upped their price objective on CareDx from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on CareDx in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.17.

In related news, Director Michael Goldberg sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $31,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Reginald Seeto sold 658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $52,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,158 shares of company stock worth $2,298,690 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDNA. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in CareDx by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in CareDx in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in CareDx in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in CareDx by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in CareDx in the 1st quarter worth $140,000.

Shares of CareDx stock traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.08. The company had a trading volume of 519,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,437. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -400.44 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.58 and a 200 day moving average of $77.00. CareDx has a 52-week low of $45.96 and a 52-week high of $99.83.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

