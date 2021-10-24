General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,082,894 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,572 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.49% of General Motors worth $419,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GM. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Accel Wealth Management raised its position in shares of General Motors by 1,510.3% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 467 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in General Motors by 484.7% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 497 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in General Motors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on GM. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on General Motors from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on General Motors from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised their target price on General Motors from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on General Motors from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on General Motors from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Motors has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.90.

GM opened at $57.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $83.87 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.97. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $33.55 and a fifty-two week high of $64.30.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.66 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 9.13%. General Motors’s revenue was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.50) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About General Motors

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

