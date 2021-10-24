-$0.06 EPS Expected for BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for BlackBerry’s earnings. BlackBerry posted earnings of $0.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 400%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, December 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BlackBerry will report full year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.09) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for BlackBerry.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 61.56% and a positive return on equity of 1.02%. The company had revenue of $175.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.4% on a year-over-year basis.

BB has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackBerry has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $10.67.

In other BlackBerry news, COO Thomas Eacobacci sold 171,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total value of $1,601,655.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Billy Ho sold 8,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total value of $84,745.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 240,531 shares of company stock worth $2,290,238 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in BlackBerry by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 16,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in BlackBerry by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in BlackBerry by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. boosted its stake in BlackBerry by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 15,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in BlackBerry by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.16% of the company’s stock.

BB traded down $0.38 on Tuesday, hitting $10.92. 8,774,791 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,986,193. BlackBerry has a fifty-two week low of $4.44 and a fifty-two week high of $28.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.44. The stock has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.62 and a beta of 1.23.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing the intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, data privacy solutions, and also focuses in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

