Exeedme (XED) Price Hits $0.40 on Exchanges

Exeedme (CURRENCY:XED) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 24th. One Exeedme coin can currently be bought for $0.40 or 0.00000667 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Exeedme has traded down 18.1% against the dollar. Exeedme has a total market capitalization of $25.85 million and $368,143.00 worth of Exeedme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001662 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.10 or 0.00069935 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 53.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.35 or 0.00072007 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.64 or 0.00104046 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,153.98 or 0.99919872 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,004.97 or 0.06652531 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00021690 BTC.

Exeedme Coin Profile

Exeedme was first traded on December 29th, 2020. Exeedme’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,367,999 coins. Exeedme’s official Twitter account is @eXeedme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exeedme is a blockchain-powered tournament platform allowing gamers at all skill-levels to monetise their skills. “

Exeedme Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exeedme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Exeedme should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Exeedme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

