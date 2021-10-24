AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.00.

ABCL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Sunday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AbCellera Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

In other AbCellera Biologics news, Director John Hamer sold 162,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total transaction of $2,756,900.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John S. Montalbano bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.23 per share, for a total transaction of $103,380.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 45.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in AbCellera Biologics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AbCellera Biologics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in AbCellera Biologics by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Lumina Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbCellera Biologics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in AbCellera Biologics by 38,262.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 3,061 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABCL traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 839,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,688,301. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion and a PE ratio of 35.49. AbCellera Biologics has a 52 week low of $14.51 and a 52 week high of $71.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.89.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $27.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.99 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AbCellera Biologics will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AbCellera Biologics

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

