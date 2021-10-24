Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $15.90 Million

Equities analysts expect One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) to report $15.90 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for One Stop Systems’ earnings. One Stop Systems reported sales of $12.98 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that One Stop Systems will report full year sales of $60.81 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $60.50 million to $61.12 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $67.40 million, with estimates ranging from $66.80 million to $68.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover One Stop Systems.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. One Stop Systems had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $14.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.40 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OSS. Benchmark began coverage on One Stop Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Roth Capital lifted their price target on One Stop Systems from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on One Stop Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, One Stop Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.47.

In other One Stop Systems news, major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total value of $58,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total value of $283,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 132,776 shares of company stock worth $785,774. Insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of One Stop Systems by 28.7% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 488,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 108,773 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of One Stop Systems during the first quarter worth about $294,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in One Stop Systems in the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in One Stop Systems by 124.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 13,827 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in One Stop Systems in the first quarter valued at about $192,000. 23.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OSS traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.87. 77,722 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,322. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.54. The firm has a market cap of $90.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.47 and a beta of 2.04. One Stop Systems has a 1 year low of $2.11 and a 1 year high of $9.50.

About One Stop Systems

One Stop Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of computing modules and systems targeting edge deployments. It specializes in computers and storage products incorporate state-of-the art components, and allow its customers to offer high-end computing capabilities to their target markets.

