Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) Receives “Buy” Rating from Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI reissued their buy rating on shares of Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) in a research note published on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $101.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Cohen & Steers from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th.

Shares of CNS traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $92.72. The stock had a trading volume of 106,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,075. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.52 and its 200 day moving average is $79.26. Cohen & Steers has a 52-week low of $54.97 and a 52-week high of $93.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.79 and a beta of 1.31.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 74.78%. The company had revenue of $154.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Cohen & Steers’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.04%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Western Financial Corporation acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers in the third quarter valued at approximately $686,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cohen & Steers by 2.7% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 540,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,272,000 after purchasing an additional 14,058 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Cohen & Steers by 36.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 672 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Cohen & Steers by 2.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 80,381 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Cohen & Steers by 34.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 74,845 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,143,000 after purchasing an additional 19,190 shares during the last quarter. 46.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

