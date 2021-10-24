Arqma (ARQ) Trading 4.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded down 13% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 24th. One Arqma coin can now be purchased for $0.0663 or 0.00000111 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Arqma has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. Arqma has a market cap of $736,241.88 and approximately $18,859.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Arqma alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59,797.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,983.01 or 0.06660806 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $187.06 or 0.00312820 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $609.12 or 0.01018639 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.82 or 0.00090011 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $272.14 or 0.00455096 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $172.73 or 0.00288853 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00005415 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.04 or 0.00250905 BTC.

Arqma Coin Profile

Arqma (ARQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 17,141,012 coins and its circulating supply is 11,096,469 coins. Arqma’s official website is arqma.com . The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Arqma Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arqma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arqma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Arqma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arqma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.