Honest (HNST) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $99,496.00

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 24th. During the last week, Honest has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar. Honest has a market capitalization of $2.12 million and $99,496.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Honest coin can currently be purchased for $0.0225 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Honest alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001673 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.54 or 0.00069459 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 48.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.95 or 0.00071823 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.17 or 0.00103967 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,703.58 or 0.99842586 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,960.54 or 0.06623228 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00021709 BTC.

Honest Coin Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. The official website for Honest is honestmining.com . Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi . The official message board for Honest is honestmining.com/blog

Buying and Selling Honest

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Honest should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Honest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Honest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Honest and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.