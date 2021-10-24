Enlightenment Research LLC Takes $338,000 Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,400 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Target by 4.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,515,802 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,794,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747,686 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Target by 5.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,289,773 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,840,046,000 after purchasing an additional 509,194 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 48.1% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,919,055 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,430,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,419 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 3.8% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,687,215 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,133,087,000 after purchasing an additional 172,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Target by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,311,362 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,042,229,000 after purchasing an additional 66,981 shares during the last quarter. 76.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Target from $252.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Target from $281.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $254.52.

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 80,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.20, for a total value of $19,969,310.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 3,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.93, for a total transaction of $785,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,017 shares in the company, valued at $16,244,112.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 122,759 shares of company stock valued at $30,555,393. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $255.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $124.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $150.80 and a 1-year high of $267.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $243.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $235.07.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.03 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 44.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 12.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.22%.

Target announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 18th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to purchase up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

