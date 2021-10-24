Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) Receives $14.25 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.25.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Jounce Therapeutics from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNCE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 150.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,698 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Jounce Therapeutics by 18.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,839,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,888,000 after acquiring an additional 292,744 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Jounce Therapeutics by 8.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Jounce Therapeutics by 372.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 15,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Jounce Therapeutics by 35.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 165,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 43,486 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:JNCE traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.00. 187,976 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 464,385. The stock has a market capitalization of $461.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.98 and a beta of 0.97. Jounce Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.03 and a 52 week high of $14.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.28.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $25.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.48 million. Research analysts predict that Jounce Therapeutics will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company, which treat cancer by developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors and provide long-lasting benefits to patients. Its products pipeline include JTX-2011 (ICOS); JTX-4014 (PD-1); Lead Macrophage Program; Macrophage Targeting; T Reg; B Cells; and Stromal Targeting.

