OKCash Trading 1.9% Lower Over Last Week (OK)

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 24th. In the last week, OKCash has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar. One OKCash coin can now be bought for about $0.0248 or 0.00000042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. OKCash has a market cap of $2.07 million and approximately $504,492.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59,812.77 or 1.00025185 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.03 or 0.00056911 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00004515 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.48 or 0.00050976 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00005620 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001027 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $367.45 or 0.00614494 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001698 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00004283 BTC.

OKCash (CRYPTO:OK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 83,512,760 coins. OKCash’s official message board is okcashtalk.org . The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . OKCash’s official website is okcash.co

According to CryptoCompare, “The “OK” name got selected to represent the new brand precisely because it reflects properly the coin's goals and attitude. OK is one of only 2 words in the whole world that requires no translation at all to be understood, giving it the potential for mainstream adoption without the hassle of trying to integrate the new name to different cultures. “OK” is understood the whole world over.OK reflects a positive outcome, speed and empathy. Security and user experience are the first thoughts behind any update or code modification. The addition of the word “cash” was made to give it direct inclusion into the financial sector and to communicate the whole concept in a word: “OKCash”.Anybody who hears this word gets an overall concept or general idea of what it is about. OK is the technology while OKCash is the first application of this technology, being the coins we can send or put in our wallets for saving, spending or sharing. OKCash's rebranding was done in April 2015, and since then the OK cryptocurrency has been added to one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges – Bittrex. This adds to the list of exchanges where the coin is already trading (Bittrex, Bleutrade, Cryptopia ). “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OKCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

