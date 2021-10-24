Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $761.83 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) will report sales of $761.83 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Deckers Outdoor’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $786.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $740.90 million. Deckers Outdoor reported sales of $623.53 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will report full year sales of $3.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.91 billion to $3.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.34 billion to $3.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Deckers Outdoor.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $1.75. The company had revenue of $504.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.23 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 31.19%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DECK. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $444.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $447.00 to $471.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $387.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $445.00.

In other news, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 1,500 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.36, for a total transaction of $653,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,843 shares in the company, valued at $12,557,088.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lauri M. Shanahan sold 628 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.07, for a total transaction of $270,711.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,151,635.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,078 shares of company stock worth $3,832,353. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DECK. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the third quarter worth $2,337,000. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Deckers Outdoor by 5.9% in the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Deckers Outdoor by 199.6% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,394 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 4,260 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC increased its position in Deckers Outdoor by 36.4% in the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 66,541 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $23,968,000 after purchasing an additional 17,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Deckers Outdoor by 3.8% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DECK traded down $0.63 on Thursday, hitting $379.06. The company had a trading volume of 333,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,647. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $403.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $374.00. Deckers Outdoor has a 1 year low of $240.86 and a 1 year high of $451.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 0.78.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

