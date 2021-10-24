-$0.11 EPS Expected for Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.11) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Resonant’s earnings. Resonant posted earnings of ($0.09) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Resonant will report full-year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.39). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.16). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Resonant.

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Resonant had a negative net margin of 961.22% and a negative return on equity of 138.45%. The company had revenue of $0.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RESN. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Resonant in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Resonant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Resonant in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.06.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RESN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Resonant by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,345,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,184,000 after purchasing an additional 453,198 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Resonant in the 1st quarter valued at $449,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Resonant by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 216,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 90,644 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Resonant by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 804,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after purchasing an additional 145,433 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Resonant by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 540,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 152,440 shares during the period. 24.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RESN traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.25. 636,601 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,475,851. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 4.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.59 and its 200 day moving average is $3.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.80 million, a P/E ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 2.18. Resonant has a one year low of $2.09 and a one year high of $8.33.

Resonant, Inc engages in the creation of filter designs for radio frequency front-ends for the mobile device industry. It focuses on developing its software platform, Infinite Synthesized Networks. The company was founded by Neal Fenzi and Robert B. Hammond in January 2012 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

