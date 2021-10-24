Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 2.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,135,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,497 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $466,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,050,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,229,730,000 after acquiring an additional 82,465 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,970,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,502,912,000 after acquiring an additional 35,854 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,786,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,747,502,000 after acquiring an additional 575,677 shares during the period. TCI Fund Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 147.8% during the 1st quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 5,853,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,065,510,000 after acquiring an additional 3,491,166 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,951,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,747,178,000 after acquiring an additional 843,371 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SPGI shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on S&P Global from $498.00 to $483.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $463.30.

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $450.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $303.50 and a fifty-two week high of $456.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.57 billion, a PE ratio of 44.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $440.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $411.42.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.34. S&P Global had a return on equity of 347.40% and a net margin of 31.42%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.35%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

