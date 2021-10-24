Standard Protocol (STND) Reaches Market Capitalization of $9.38 Million

Standard Protocol (CURRENCY:STND) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 24th. In the last seven days, Standard Protocol has traded up 25.8% against the US dollar. Standard Protocol has a total market capitalization of $9.38 million and approximately $357,827.00 worth of Standard Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Standard Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.70 or 0.00001160 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001662 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.10 or 0.00069935 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 53.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.35 or 0.00072007 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.64 or 0.00104046 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,153.98 or 0.99919872 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,004.97 or 0.06652531 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00021690 BTC.

Standard Protocol Coin Profile

Standard Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,427,324 coins. Standard Protocol’s official Twitter account is @standarddefi

Buying and Selling Standard Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Standard Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Standard Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Standard Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

