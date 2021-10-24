Maple Price Down 23.1% Over Last Week (MPL)

Maple (CURRENCY:MPL) traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 24th. One Maple coin can currently be bought for about $23.67 or 0.00039314 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Maple has traded down 23.1% against the US dollar. Maple has a market capitalization of $66.06 million and approximately $796,171.00 worth of Maple was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.67 or 0.00049281 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001662 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002585 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.04 or 0.00202708 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60.96 or 0.00101254 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00004675 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Maple

Maple (CRYPTO:MPL) is a coin. Maple’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,791,244 coins. Maple’s official Twitter account is @mplus_project

According to CryptoCompare, “M+Plus (MPL) is an Ethereum (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It can be used to exchange value between the M+Plus participants within the platform. “

Maple Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maple directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maple should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maple using one of the exchanges listed above.

