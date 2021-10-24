$4.88 Billion in Sales Expected for Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) will announce sales of $4.88 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Lincoln National’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.87 billion to $4.89 billion. Lincoln National reported sales of $4.79 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lincoln National will report full year sales of $19.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.10 billion to $19.23 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $18.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.22 billion to $19.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Lincoln National.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 7.43%. The company’s revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LNC shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Lincoln National from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln National currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.93.

LNC stock traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $75.72. 1,152,895 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,406,666. The company has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.75 and its 200-day moving average is $66.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Lincoln National has a 12 month low of $31.95 and a 12 month high of $76.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.75%.

In other Lincoln National news, CEO Dennis R. Glass sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $11,262,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Factorial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 7,946.1% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,432,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,410 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln National in the second quarter valued at $523,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lincoln National by 7.4% in the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 30,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in Lincoln National by 9.6% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 949,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,695,000 after buying an additional 83,552 shares during the period. Finally, Alerus Financial NA lifted its holdings in Lincoln National by 22.2% in the second quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 27,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after buying an additional 4,899 shares during the period. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

