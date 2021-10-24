Machina Capital S.A.S. Takes Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Realty Income by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Realty Income by 310.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

O stock opened at $71.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.94 billion, a PE ratio of 72.47, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.74. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $57.00 and a 1-year high of $72.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.74.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.04). Realty Income had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $464.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.236 dividend. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 1st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 83.48%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on O shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Realty Income from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.20.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

