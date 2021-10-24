Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) is Skye Global Management LP’s 9th Largest Position

Skye Global Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 303,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,000 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up 1.5% of Skye Global Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Skye Global Management LP’s holdings in Danaher were worth $81,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Camden National Bank grew its position in shares of Danaher by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 5,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc grew its position in shares of Danaher by 6.3% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 13,894 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,128,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the first quarter worth about $110,687,000. QS Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 0.8% during the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 19,504 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,390,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 28.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 255,651 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $57,542,000 after purchasing an additional 55,960 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $313.38 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $211.22 and a 12-month high of $333.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $316.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $281.27. The company has a market capitalization of $223.72 billion, a PE ratio of 41.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 21.00%. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.31%.

Several research firms have weighed in on DHR. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Danaher from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Danaher from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Danaher from $332.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.00.

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 16,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.45, for a total transaction of $4,766,373.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total value of $1,567,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,155 shares in the company, valued at $6,629,977. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,477 shares of company stock worth $15,439,958. 11.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

