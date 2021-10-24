ichi.farm (ICHI) Market Cap Tops $1.14 Million

ichi.farm (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 24th. ichi.farm has a market cap of $1.14 million and approximately $76,547.00 worth of ichi.farm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ichi.farm has traded 8.3% lower against the dollar. One ichi.farm coin can now be bought for about $3.92 or 0.00008794 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001664 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.18 or 0.00070147 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 49.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.32 or 0.00072049 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62.88 or 0.00104579 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $60,134.45 or 1.00007476 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,997.81 or 0.06648624 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00021847 BTC.

ichi.farm Profile

ichi.farm’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 290,676 coins. ichi.farm’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

Buying and Selling ichi.farm

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ichi.farm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ichi.farm should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ichi.farm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

